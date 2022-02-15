Off-duty Montgomery County officer helped subdue unruly man on diverted flight

An off-duty Montgomery County police officer was among the passengers and flight attendants captured on video holding down an unruly passenger on board a flight headed to Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., from Los Angeles.

“When I actually heard somebody yell, I knew something was up and I jumped out of my seat,” Officer Rich Reynolds said. [NBC 4]

Bill Marriott to retire, will be replaced by son as board chairman

After more than half a century of leadership, Marriott International’s namesake leader, J.W. Marriott Jr., who goes by Bill Marriott, will retire.

His son, David Marriott, will take over as chairman of the board for the Bethesda-based company. [Bisnow]

Lawmakers say Maryland mail delays are ‘unacceptable’

Members of Congress said they remain concerned about major delays in mail delivery, as they pressed the Baltimore postmaster on Monday over why parts of Maryland have some of the worst mail service in the country.

The Baltimore district has been under lawmakers’ scrutiny amid continuing complaints from constituents about delayed deliveries and lost mail. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 39 and a low around 27

