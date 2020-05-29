Off-duty D.C. police officer pulls man from burning truck on I-270
A D.C. police officer pulled a man from a flaming pickup truck along Interstate 270 late Wednesday.
Officer Reinaldo Otero said he was driving home after his shift after 11 p.m. when he noticed the vehicle on the shoulder of the road in Montgomery County. [NBC 4]
Olympic gold medalist Dawes joins virtual storytime
Montgomery County Council Member Will Jawando had a special guest during his virtual storytime on Thursday morning.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes and owner of the Dominique Dawes Gymnastic Academy in Clarksburg joined Jawando in reading uplifting books to viewers. Dawes is a Silver Spring native. [Montgomery Community Media]
Police investigating home invasion
Detectives are investigating a residential burglary in Gaithersburg. Montgomery County police have released home surveillance video to see if the public can identify the burglars.
Five people entered the home on Impulse Lane, stole property and fled. [WDVM]
Today’s weather
Scattered thunderstorms, with a high around 89 and a low around 68
