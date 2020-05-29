 Off-duty D.C. police officer pulls man from burning truck on I-270
Plus: Olympic gold medalist Dawes joins virtual storytime; Police investigating home invasion

Bethesda Beat Staff
A D.C. police officer pulled a man from a flaming pickup truck along Interstate 270 late Wednesday.

Officer Reinaldo Otero said he was driving home after his shift after 11 p.m. when he noticed the vehicle on the shoulder of the road in Montgomery County. [NBC 4]

Olympic gold medalist Dawes joins virtual storytime

Montgomery County Council Member Will Jawando had a special guest during his virtual storytime on Thursday morning.

Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes and owner of the Dominique Dawes Gymnastic Academy in Clarksburg joined Jawando in reading uplifting books to viewers. Dawes is a Silver Spring native. [Montgomery Community Media]

Police investigating home invasion

Detectives are investigating a residential burglary in Gaithersburg. Montgomery County police have released home surveillance video to see if the public can identify the burglars.

Five people entered the home on Impulse Lane, stole property and fled. [WDVM]

Today’s weather

Scattered thunderstorms, with a high around 89 and a low around 68

In case you missed it…

MCPS expected to delay final boundary analysis report six months

La Tasca closes in Rockville

Hearing scheduled for mid-June on possible Gaithersburg Amazon site

