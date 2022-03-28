Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine to be tested in booster studies, including at NIH

Novavax is still awaiting U.S. regulators’ review of its COVID-19 vaccine.

But the Gaithersburg company is not waiting to position that candidate for the future it’s betting on — including as a booster. [Washington Business Journal]

Montgomery County police arrest man on gun, drug charges

A man from Washington, D.C., is facing gun and drug charges following his recent arrest.

Raycoldo Brandon Jr., 23, has been charged with possessing controlled dangerous substances and a firearm, the Montgomery County Police Department said. [Patch]

Maryland Senate strikes down abortion amendment

A proposal to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution failed to advance in the Maryland Senate on Friday, though other measures to expand access to providers moved forward.

After legislation received preliminary approval in the Senate to expand abortion access in the state, Senate President Bill Ferguson said those measures would be “the only time we take up this issue this session. [Fox 5]

Today’s weather

Cloudy and windy, with a high around 38 and a low around 20

