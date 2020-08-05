Novavax reports positive phase 1 data on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Plus: House bill would remove white supremacist’s name from Chevy Chase fountain; Video of Ledecky swimming with milk on her head seen millions of times
Gaithersburg’s Novavax reported on Tuesday positive phase 1 clinical trial data on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a necessary step to advance a product officials hope will eventually protect people from the coronavirus.
The study found the candidate to both be generally well-tolerated and elicit “robust antibody responses,” the company said Tuesday, adding that it showed the potential to reduce the disease’s transmission. [Washington Business Journal]
House bill would remove white supremacist’s name from Chevy Chase fountain
New demands to erase a segregationist’s name from the Chevy Chase Circle Fountain gained traction Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., introduced a bill to remove the name of Francis G. Newlands, who is memorialized there both in stone and in a plaque.
The Nevada senator who helped develop Chevy Chase in the late 19th century was an avowed white supremacist, so it was intended to be exclusively white. [WTOP]
Video of Ledecky swimming with milk on her head seen millions of times
A video that Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky posted on Twitter of her swimming across a pool with a glass of chocolate milk on her head — without spilling it — had been viewed about 4 million times as of Tuesday night.
Ledecky, who grew up in Bethesda, wrote in a tweet with the video: “Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~)” [Katie Ledecky]
Today’s weather
Mainly sunny, with a possible afternoon thunderstorm. The high will be around 86 and the low around 69.
