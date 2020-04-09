 Novavax moves up vaccine trials
Plus: Boy puts his own twist on 'Hallelujah'; Eastern Middle students win documentary contest

Bethesda Beat Staff
Gaithersburg-based biotech Novavax reports early success with its experimental coronavirus vaccine and has accelerated its timetable for human trials.

Novavax now expects Phase 1 human trials to begun in mid-May, weeks ahead of schedule, with preliminary results expected in July. [WTOP]

Boy puts his own twist on ‘Hallelujah’

A fifth-grader at Cedar Grove Elementary School in Clarksburg is putting a little laughter and joy into the world with a clever parody song that has garnered a good amount of attention on YouTube.

Ilan Shterenberg, 11, plays guitar and sings his own version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

He decided to insert his own lyrics into the famous melody after repeatedly failing to access a virtual class on Zoom. [WTOP]

Eastern Middle students win documentary contest

Three  students at Eastern Middle School in Silver Spring won first place in this year’s StudentCam national video documentary competition for students in grades 6 to 12, organized by C-SPAN.

Students were asked to create a 5-6 minute-long documentary of 5 to 6 minutes that addressed the theme,“What’s Your Vision in 2020?” on the issue they wanted the presidential candidates to address.

Marissa Boucher, Yuna Chun and Defne Ustundag won first prize in the middle school division. Three other teams of MCPS students won second prizes. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

After scattered thunderstorms in the morning, partly cloudy and windy. A high around 70 and a low around 39.

In case you missed it…

Council members want face coverings mandatory in essential locations

Montgomery County designated coronavirus ‘hot spot’

Coronavirus Chronicles: Celebrating my son’s birthday in the time of COVID-19

