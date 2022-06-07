Novavax COVID-19 vaccine faces FDA review this week
A new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Montgomery County-based Novavax will face the scrutiny of the Food and Drug Administration’s independent immunization experts this week, a crucial step on the path toward U.S. regulatory authorization. [CNBC]
Chemical hazmat evacuates Rockville Swim and Fitness Center
A chemical reaction triggered a hazmat situation in Rockville early Monday morning leading to the evacuation and temporary closure of a swim and fitness center. [FOX5]
Man killed in ATV crash recently honored for saving a life
A man who was killed in an ATV crash on Friday was recently awarded for saving his neighbor’s life in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. [WJLA]
Today’s weather: A chance of showers in the afternoon, with a high of about 75.
