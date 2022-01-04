Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be month from FDA application

Gaithersburg-based Novavax could file for Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine within weeks, after completing one of the final steps in the process.

Novavax said Friday it had completed submission of the final data package, including chemistry, manufacturing and the controls module to the FDA, the final prerequisite in the emergency use authorization application process. [WTOP]

AA member allegedly assaulted new member, police say

A member of Alcoholics Anonymous allegedly sexually assaulted a new member in December, according to Montgomery County police.

Police said Michael Joseph Weschler Jr. befriended a new member of the support group, and on Dec. 23, invited the woman to his home for “treatment” and “required acts of service.” [WJLA]

Transurban leader calls Beltway, I-270 toll lanes ‘transformative’

Australian toll road operator Transurban is designing toll lanes for Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway to create a regional network of express toll lanes with those in Northern Virginia.

If Maryland approves a 50-year contract with Transurban and Australian investment bank Macquarie, the private team would build the lanes, finance their construction and operate them in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 36 and a low around 26

In case you missed it…

