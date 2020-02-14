Northern Virginia student charged with killing Northwest High grads
Plus: Melania Trump to visit The Children's Inn; Black History Month display honors military members, veterans
Northern Virginia student charged with killing Northwest High grads
A Northern Virginia high school student was charged Thursday with murdering a couple found shot to death Saturday on a rural Virginia highway hours from home, police said.
The bodies of 21-year-old Ntombo Joel Bianda and 19-year-old Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin were found lying near a crashed car on an isolated stretch of highway in Southern Virginia.
Bianda and Griffin were graduates of Northwest High School in Germantown. [NBC4]
Melania Trump to visit The Children’s Inn
First lady Melania Trump will visit The Children’s Inn at NIH in Bethesda on Friday.
The Children’s Inn is a residential facility that allows families with seriously ill children participating in research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to stay free of charge.
It’s the third year that Trump is visiting The Children’s Inn for Valentine’s Day. [Montgomery Community Media]
Black History Month display honors military members, veterans
The Montgomery County Commission on Veterans Affairs is honoring 19 county military service members and veterans with detailed tributes displayed throughout February at Buffalo Soldiers Great Hall at the Silver Spring Civic Building.
The Black History Month display can be seen any time the Civic Building is open to the public. The building is at One Veterans Place in downtown Silver Spring. [Montgomery County]
Today’s weather
Partly cloudy, with a high around 36 and a low around 15
