New Marriott headquarters named Maryland Project of the Year

Marriott International’s new Bethesda headquarters and adjacent hotel has been named Maryland Economic Development Project of the Year by the Maryland Economic Development Association.

One of the largest developments in Montgomery County in years, the combination headquarters and hotel at 7707 Woodmont Ave. in downtown Bethesda, is a $600 million project. [WTOP]

20 years after La Plata disaster, D.C. area’s tornado risk has grown

Two decades ago, the La Plata tornado gouged a long and highly destructive track across southern Maryland. It was rated Level 4 on a 0 to 5 scale and became the second-strongest twister to strike a state along the East Coast. Three people died, making it Maryland’s deadliest tornado in the modern record, and 122 were injured.

The region has been fortunate that an intense tornado, rated 3 out of 5 or higher, hasn’t struck since the La Plata disaster. But because of population growth and development since then, the region faces a greater threat of a large, intense twister than before. [The Washington Post]

Rockville woman coping with infertility uses IVF Needles to create art

A Rockville woman says she found power and purpose in a tool that caused her pain too: a sterile needle used in the in vitro fertilization process.

Jamie Kushner Blicher found solace in her art studio as she struggled for three years to start a family, undergoing multiple rounds of IVF with heartbreaking results. Blicher pushed through her pain with paint. As a way to take back some control of her life, she began to paint using the type of sterile needles she used to give herself hormone injections. [NBC4]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 61

In case you missed it:

