New animal abuse bill would boost penalties

A Montgomery County animal cruelty case involving dozens of neglected dogs is inspiring new legislation in Maryland.

Senate Bill 672 would beef up penalties for people who neglect or abuse animals to the point they have to be euthanized. [Fox 5]

Maryland gas prices reach a record high

According to AAA mid-Atlantic, on Monday, Maryland’s gas price average reached an all-time high, at $4.09 a gallon, exceeding the previous high of $4.04 set June 17, 2008. [WDVM]

News company suing Maryland Judiciary over speedy access to lawsuits

California-based Courthouse News Service is suing the Maryland Judiciary and 22 clerks of circuit court over what the company claims is a delay in making recently filed lawsuits available to the public.

Courthouse News Service claims the Judiciary and clerks of court are violating the First Amendment because the clerks sometimes take more than a day to process newly filed lawsuits before making them available for public review. [Baltimore Sun]

Today’s weather

Showers in the afternoon, with a high around 44 and a low around 34

