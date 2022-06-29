Neighbors in Silver Spring push for stoplight after fatal crashes

Neighbors in Silver Spring are asking for a stoplight to be added to the busy intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Dean Road. The residents say they are tired of seeing a large number of fatal crashes in the area [WUSA].

Rockville biotech company files for its initial public offering

The Rockville biotech company Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., hopes to raise as much as $15 million in its initial public offering. The company develops treatments to make radiation more effective and less harmful for cancer patients. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals had planned to go public more than five years ago, but later tabled those plans [Washington Business Journal].

County Council votes to officially form youth sports advisory committee

The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to form a 17-member youth sports advisory committee. The committee will advocate for youth sports, identify key opportunities and address discrepancies [Montgomery Community Media].

Today’s weather

In case you missed it…

Trippy Tacos to open first restaurant location in Silver Spring

Court of Appeals re-instates murder conviction for man charged in killing of two Northwest High students five years ago

Montgomery County Council unanimously approves nine-member Police Accountability Board