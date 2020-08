In Chevy Chase, where Connecticut Avenue spills from Montgomery County into the District, a 60-foot sandstone fountain honors Francis G. Newlands, a U.S. senator from Nevada and the neighborhood’s founder.

However, Newlands, who died in 1917, was a segregationist developer who wrote in a 1909 journal article that African Americans were “a race of children” and advocated abolishing their voting rights. Recognizing his racist past, the Chevy Chase Advisory Neighborhood Commission has voted to begin the process of taking his name off the signature landmark. [Washington Post]

Police investigating armed robbery in Silver Spring

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department continue to investigate an armed robbery that happened in the downtown area of Silver Spring last week.

When the victim was walking on East West Highway, one person assaulted him with a screwdriver while another person stole property. [Montgomery Community Media]

Ride On bus service increases 40% on weekdays

Ride On bus service in Montgomery County has expanded to support residents and businesses reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All Ride On and Ride On Extra routes will be in service and will see an increase of around 40% on weekdays, according to a news release. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high around 85 and a low around 69

