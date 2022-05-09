Protesters rally for abortion rights outside Chevy Chase homes of Kavanaugh, Roberts

Protesters gathered outside the Chevy Chase homes of Justices Brent Kavanaugh and John Roberts Saturday night to argue for women’s reproductive rights following the recent Supreme Court Roe v. Wade opinion leak. Last week, Politico broke the story after it obtained and published what it described as a draft Supreme Court majority opinion striking down Roe v. Wade. [WJLA]

Maryland Purple Line construction will resume in August, officials say

More than 1½ years since the contractor building Maryland’s Purple Line quit in a dispute over delays and cost overruns, a new construction team is gearing up to complete the first direct suburb-to-suburb rail line in the Washington region. [The Washington Post]

Nearly 800 MCPS teachers plan to resign or retire, union says

Nearly 800 teachers are planning to leave Montgomery County Public Schools, the Montgomery County Education Association confirmed this week. “Putting it bluntly, teachers are burning out,” MCEA President Jennifer Martin stated. “Scripted curriculum, endless data collection, and non-stop testing are sucking the joy out of school for teachers and students alike.” [WJLA]

Ride On bus service expands this week

Montgomery County is bolstering its Ride On bus service starting Sunday. The schedules of all Ride On routes — with the sole exception of 301 — are being adjusted. It will result in service being restored to 90% of pre-pandemic levels. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 65

