NBC 4 anchor Leon Harris sentenced to jail time and probation

NBC 4 anchor Leon Harris was sentenced by a Montgomery County district judge on Tuesday to jail time and probation, following his arrest earlier this year for driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris was arrested and charged with DUI following a crash in January on Bradley Boulevard near River Road. He will spend 10 days in jail, at most, followed by supervised probation, and will have an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle. [NBC 4]

Deal struck for Rockville life sciences company to assume new ownership

The Emmes Co., a clinical research organization in Rockville, has struck a deal with New York-based New Mountain Capital for New Mountain to assume ownership of the Rockville company, the partners announced Tuesday. The deal is expected to close in July. [Washington Business Journal]

Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy from Germantown

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy from Germantown. Abdul Raheem Joppy was last seen on Sunday along Eton Manor Drive off of Shakespeare Boulevard. Joppy was last seen wearing red Adidas pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black slides. [WUSA]

Today’s weather

High of 87 degrees with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

