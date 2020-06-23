Naval Academy rescinds offer for Montgomery County student who wrote racist messages
Plus: Cabin John liquor store reopens for first time since pandemic; WSSC warns customers about higher water bills
The Naval Academy has rescinded an offer of appointment to a Maryland student after the institution was notified of racist messages the student made.
The student, who attended a Montgomery County high school, made racist, transphobic and sexist statements on the chat platform Discord, including one that included saying he would make someone in the group chat his next rape victim. [Capital Gazette]
Cabin John liquor store reopens for first time since pandemic
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services on Monday reopened its Cabin John store following guidelines issued by County Executive Marc Elrich under phase 2 of his reopening plan.
The liquor store, in the Cabin John Village shopping mall, has been closed since March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic. [Patch]
WSSC warns customers about higher water bills
The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, which serves Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, said many customers might experience some sticker shock as they begin receiving their most recent water bills.
People were at home during the quarantine: Washing hands — a lot. Cooking more — a lot more. And all of that activity requires water. [WTOP]
Today’s weather
Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening, with a high around 90 and a low around 69
