 Naval Academy rescinds offer for Montgomery County student who wrote racist messages
  • .2020
  • .Naval Academy rescinds offer for Montgomery County student who wrote racist messages

Naval Academy rescinds offer for Montgomery County student who wrote racist messages

Plus: Cabin John liquor store reopens for first time since pandemic; WSSC warns customers about higher water bills

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Naval Academy rescinds offer for Montgomery County student who wrote racist messages

The Naval Academy has rescinded an offer of appointment to a Maryland student after the institution was notified of racist messages the student made.

The student, who attended a Montgomery County high school, made racist, transphobic and sexist statements on the chat platform Discord, including one that included saying he would make someone in the group chat his next rape victim. [Capital Gazette]

Cabin John liquor store reopens for first time since pandemic

Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services on Monday reopened its Cabin John store following guidelines issued by County Executive Marc Elrich under phase 2 of his reopening plan.

The liquor store, in the Cabin John Village shopping mall, has been closed since March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic. [Patch]

WSSC warns customers about higher water bills

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, which serves Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, said many customers might experience some sticker shock as they begin receiving their most recent water bills.

People were at home during the quarantine: Washing hands — a lot. Cooking more — a lot more. And all of that activity requires water. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening, with a high around 90 and a low around 69

In case you missed it…

Council members says change coming on police funding

Diners return for indoor seating at Montgomery County restaurants

MCPS says it will ‘do our part’ to find budget savings

 

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Gumbo resized

Gumbo Ya Ya closes in Rockville

Closing confirmed by landlord, Federal Realty Investment Trust
Vision Zero

County puts new focus on Vision Zero with 10-year strategy to end traffic deaths

Through survey, community can weigh in on infrastructure needs

Thousands sign petition pushing MCPS for ‘anti-racist’ curriculum

Signees ask for more diverse staff, reading materials

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending