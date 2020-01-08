MCPS opening two hours late on Wednesday
MCPS delays opening due to weather
Montgomery County Public Schools will open two hours late on Wednesday due to inclement weather.
All administrative offices will open on time, according to a message from the school district.
Schools dismissed early on Tuesday in anticipation of snow that began to fall around schools’ normal dismissal times. [MCPS]
Murders down in Montgomery County
The number of murders in Montgomery County decreased from 2018 to 2019, according to police.
In 2019, there were 15 murders in Montgomery County, compared with 20 the year before.
Nearby jurisdictions, including Baltimore and Washington, D.C., experienced dramatic increases in homicides. [WTOP]
Northern Virginia outpaces county in growth
Northern Virginia is outpacing the Maryland suburbs — including Montgomery County — in growth.
Northern Virginia gained an average of 19,500 jobs in 2019 while suburban Maryland gained 200. Experts attributed the rise to Amazon’s incoming headquarters in Arlington, along with a perceived business-friendly climate in Virginia. [Washington Post]
Hogan highlights ‘accountability’ in 2020 General Assembly session
Gov. Larry Hogan said that “accountability” should be the watchword of the 2020 Maryland General Assembly session, which begins Wednesday in Annapolis.
Hogan said he will introduce the “Ethics and Accountability in Government Act,” which would increase the fines for bribery by public officials, require state employees to forfeit their pensions if they’re convicted of “abusing public trust,” and prohibit misuse of confidential information. [Maryland Matters]
Today’s weather
Wednesday will be cloudy with a high of 43 degrees.
