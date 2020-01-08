 MCPS opening two hours late on Wednesday
  • .2020
  • .MCPS opening two hours late on Wednesday

MCPS opening two hours late on Wednesday

Plus: Murders down in Montgomery County; Northern Virginia outpaces county in growth; Hogan highlights ‘accountability’ in 2020 session

By Kate Masters
| Published:
morning-notes

MCPS delays opening due to weather

Montgomery County Public Schools will open two hours late on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

All administrative offices will open on time, according to a message from the school district.

Schools dismissed early on Tuesday in anticipation of snow that began to fall around schools’ normal dismissal times. [MCPS]

Murders down in Montgomery County

The number of murders in Montgomery County decreased from 2018 to 2019, according to police.

In 2019, there were 15 murders in Montgomery County, compared with 20 the year before.

Nearby jurisdictions, including Baltimore and Washington, D.C., experienced dramatic increases in homicides. [WTOP]

Northern Virginia outpaces county in growth

Northern Virginia is outpacing the Maryland suburbs — including Montgomery County — in growth.

Northern Virginia gained an average of 19,500 jobs in 2019 while suburban Maryland gained 200. Experts attributed the rise to Amazon’s incoming headquarters in Arlington, along with a perceived business-friendly climate in Virginia. [Washington Post]

Hogan highlights ‘accountability’ in 2020 General Assembly session

Gov. Larry Hogan said that “accountability” should be the watchword of the 2020 Maryland General Assembly session, which begins Wednesday in Annapolis.

Hogan said he will introduce the “Ethics and Accountability in Government Act,” which would increase the fines for bribery by public officials, require state employees to forfeit their pensions if they’re convicted of “abusing public trust,” and prohibit misuse of confidential information. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high of 43 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Pedestrian dies after being struck in Aspen Hill

Riemer pushes back against 5G opponents on Twitter

Approval expected for revamped Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

state house

State bills to watch from Montgomery County

Affordable housing, medical leave and campaign finance reforms proposed for 2020 session
Wheaton map resized

Police investigate reported stabbing in Wheaton area

Boy had injuries on hand, back
Police Symbol

Gaithersburg man died three days after he was shot in Fairland last month

Police say homicide investigation underway, don’t think shooting was random

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Accounts Receivable Specialist |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Project Coordinator |

Medical Science & Computing (MSC), a Dovel company

Intern |

BCS

Camp JCC Office Manager |

JCCs of North America

Project Engineer |

HBW Construction

Development Analyst Summer Internships – Undergraduate |

JBG SMITH

Operations Coordinator |

Cegage

Account Executive |

CRAFT

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested