MS-13 ambushed Montgomery County homicide victim, court documents say
Plus: Annual homeless count shows slight drop, fewest unhoused since 2001; Potomac bridal shop gets PPE grant
A 29-year-old man gunned down outside his Wheaton apartment was ambushed by MS-13 gang members who had watched his movements and knew what time he left for work, according to new documents filed in Montgomery County District Court.
As part of their surveillance, detectives alleged, one of the men furtively took photos of their target and his work vans, and sent those images to his accomplices. [Washington Post]
Annual homeless count shows slight drop, fewest unhoused since 2001
An annual count of homeless people in the Washington region tallied the fewest number of individuals sleeping outdoors or in emergency or transitional shelters since the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments began the exercise in 2001.
Officials in the District and Montgomery County, which had the biggest per capita drops, said they accomplished the reduction through a combination of new political will over the past few years, rapid rehousing and more federal and local money. [Washington Post]
Potomac bridal shop one of 25 awarded in second round of PPE grants
Love Couture Bridal, a Potomac bridal boutique, was announced Tuesday as one of 25 Maryland businesses getting grants totaling $1.6 million to help produce personal protective equipment (PPE).
The recipients are part of a second round of grants by the Department of Commerce through the Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund, according to a press release. [Montgomery Community Media]
