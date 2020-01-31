Mother questions why MCPS won’t let her son wrestle
A local mother is questioning why Montgomery County Public Schools has refused to grant a waiver that would allow her son to wrestle at Springbrook High School.
Neki Nettey said her son, Armon, was allowed to transfer from Sherwood to Springbrook on the basis of family hardship.
When student athletes transfer, MCPS requires them to wait a year before competing for their new school, or request a waiver. Nettey said Armon’s waiver request was denied, though MCPS has approved 96% of all requests over the past 15 years. [Washington Post]
End comes for Montgomery County Sentinel
The last issue of the Montgomery County Sentinel rolled off the press on Thursday, putting an end to the paper after 165 years.
The paper had editions in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. [Washington Post]
Local students honored at State House
Five Montgomery County students were honored this week at the Maryland State House.
The students were finalists in the 2019 National History Day competition, which involves more than 3,000 students from around the world. [Montgomery Community Media]
