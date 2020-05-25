Mosque takes Eid for a spin with car parade
Plus: Former librarian for decades dies, possibly of COVID-19; Senior Planet Montgomery offers free online classes
Hoping this will help give members the fuel to push through these difficult times, volunteers at the Islamic Education Center in Potomac decided to host a car parade in celebration of Eid this year.
Volunteers at Islamic Education Center greeted drivers with masks and gloves on Sunday while handing out a traditional meal some spent all night preparing. [Fox 5]
Former librarian for decades dies, possibly of COVID-19
Nora Caplan, 93, of Sandy Spring, had three goals she wanted to achieve: have children, travel to England to places she had read about in books, and publish a book of her own.
Her daughter said she accomplished all three before she died in late April. Family members suspect she contracted the novel coronavirus.
She and her husband, Leon, married Thanksgiving Day in 1949. They moved to Silver Spring and later to Rockville, where they had two children.
Caplan went on to work as a librarian at the Noyes Library for Young Children in Kensington, where she was employed from the mid-1960s until the early 1980s. [Washington Post]
Senior Planet Montgomery offers free online classes
Senior Planet Montgomery, a technology training program for people 60 and older, is offering free online classes on how to thrive at home, starting Monday.
Classes this week will focus on the online payment service Zelle, Internet of Things in Healthcare, and Online Shopping.
In addition to classes in English, two classes will be delivered in Spanish. A variety of exercise classes also will be offered. [Montgomery County]
