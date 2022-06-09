Morning Notes: Poolesville High School renovations underway

Poolesville High School renovations underway

Earlier this week, ground was broken for renovations for an improved Poolesville High School.

Once finished, the school will be about 234,000 square feet and have a capacity of 1,500 students, an increase of 400.

James Brown, president of the Poolestown Town Commissioners, said the groundbreaking was a culmination of town officials asking for the renovation from county and state leaders. [Montgomery Community Media]

KID Museum in Bethesda profiled

The KID Museum recently opened in a new 28,000-square-foot space in Bethesda Metro Center, and was profiled by WUSA9.

The museum, which aims to serve kids from 4 to 14 years old, teaches hands-on learning through coding, robotics, electronics, woodworking and engineering design.

“The museum hopes to empower the next generations of children through STEM with newfound skills to invent the future,” the news station reported. “The museum will offer a variety of workshops and camps that everyone can attend throughout the year.” [WUSA9]

County police looking for missing child from Burtonsville

Montgomery County Police are asking for help in locating a 11-year-old girl from Burtonsville.

Monroe White Villatoro was last seen about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at Castle Terrace, police said. She is about 5 foot-6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, and has curly hair and brown eyes. According to police, she was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, a green long-sleeved flannel shirt and black Crocs.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Anonymous calls are accepted. [Montgomery County Police]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with temperatures reaching 80 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Gubernatorial candidates debate crime, gun violence, I-270 widening project and abortion rights

MCPS budget gets final approval, including salary increases for employees

Furman elected to fourth term as Kensington’s mayor