More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools

A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why more than 1,500 books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact on students and teachers.

“Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, books that teach children to recognize and respect humanity in one another,” said U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Takoma Park), the chair of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. [Maryland Matters]

Seth Goldman’s nonprofit to award another batch of grants

Eat the Change Impact, the philanthropic engine of Bethesda plant-based food startup Eat the Change, is preparing to award its next wave of grants.

The nonprofit, from Honest Tea founder Seth Goldman and wife Julie Farkas, is expanding the two-year-old program by increasing an initial $1 million commitment over three years; now, it’s $1.385 million. [Washington Business Journal]

Man carjacked at gunpoint outside Rockville apartment building

A man who planned to retrieve items from his car was instead carjacked at gunpoint, Rockville police said.

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man left his apartment at 264 Congressional Lane and entered the surface parking lot. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Mainly sunny, with a high 62 and a low around 41

In case you missed it…

Elrich says county close to hiring next health officer, asks state to review choice

Boyds man convicted of Silver Spring murder tied to marijuana deal

Man convicted of stabbing woman to death in White Oak-area home