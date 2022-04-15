Montgomery County’s Friends of the Library directs chapters to end affiliate status

Getty Images

A recent restructuring by a nonprofit organization that supports libraries has upset several leaders within affiliate chapters across the county.

Last month, the Friends of the Library Montgomery County’s Board of Trustees announced a new centralized model that forced local chapters to end their status as affiliates, giving the parent organization more oversight power.

The change requires each Friends of the Library Montgomery County (FOLMC) chapter with 501(c)(3) nonprofit status — there are about 15 countywide — to decertify. They are then folded into the parent organization, including financially.

Under the old model, the local chapters — considered affiliates or subsidiaries through their 501(c)(3) designations — raised money for their branches through book sales, local programs, and other activities and events. Some branches had guest speakers and garden clubs.

The IRS states that “parent and subordinate organizations of each group exemption ruling must agree on their filing responsibilities,” meaning that a parent 501(c)(3) organization and chapter 501(c)(3) organizations must decide on who should file annually with the IRS.

According to a financial statement of the Friends of the Library’s parent chapters for 2020 and 2021, the relationship between the parent nonprofit and chapters is:

“FOLMC has 17 affiliates that serve as local chapters of the Organization. FOLMC has no ownership or voting interests in these local chapters and the activities of chapters are self-governed, subject to the provisions of the articles of incorporation and by-laws of FOLMC. FOLMC makes available resources for technical support, offers counsel on ethical and legal best practices, provides fund-raising assistance, as well as insurance coverage to the local chapters.”

The parent organization has a fund to hold on behalf of the chapters.

The statement also states that “as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, FOLMC held $464,073 and $46,663 of Chapter funds in a non-current liability account.”

“These funds correlate with the cash and cash equivalents held for chapters account on the statements of financial position,” the financial statement reads.

Officials from Friends of the Library chapters and the central Friends of the Library nonprofit have agreed that the subsidiaries must take care of all their 501(c)(3) and general nonprofit responsibilities, including staying up to date with Maryland and IRS requirements.

On March 31, all of the Montgomery County chapters lost their IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit status through the parent organization, which is taking over all of the chapters’ money.

However, leaders within the parent FOLMC chapter said the money collected within each branch would remain designated for local chapters.

Pamela Saussy, the president of the Board of Trustees for Friends of the Library Montgomery, and Ari Brooks, the executive director, said the money raised at each local branch through book sales and other events would go to “restricted accounts” that keep the money within the local branches.

Saussy said in an interview that some Friends of the Library chapters were at risk of losing their “good standing” status as a 501(c)(3) and nonprofit organization through the state and the Internal Revenue Service.

That would, in turn, have put the parent FOLMC nonprofit at risk of being out of compliance, Saussy said, jeopardizing the organization’s ability to raise funds, much of which are used to help with specific programs and projects at library branches.

The leaders of multiple chapters, though, are skeptical and said they were blindsided by the parent organization’s decision. They said it happened in a quick Zoom call on March 19, and there was no opportunity for chapter members to question the Board of Trustees about the changes.

Edythe Wingate has been president of the Potomac Friends of the Library chapter since November 2011. Wingate said she has concerns about the “One FOLMC” model of overseeing money and distributing it to local library branches.

The money collected annually at each chapter varies from branch to branch. It can range from $10,000 to $50,000 for most chapters, or substantially more than that for some.

Wingate and other chapter officials said they’re skeptical that the parent organization will share with the chapters the money they raised, since there has been poor communication about switching to the One FOLMC model.

The One FOLMC model allows volunteers at local branches to continue working there, but the central nonprofit would handle administrative and fiduciary duties.

Saussy and Brooks said the central FOLMC nonprofit can’t dissolve any chapters as organizations — only decertify their separate 501(c)(3) status.

Wingate and officials at other branches told Bethesda Beat that they are still deciding whether to work with the parent organization under the new construction.

But Saussy and Brooks said they collaborated with local chapters for years before changing the structure, and many chapter officials struggled to stay in state and federal compliance as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Brooks said she has met with leaders from nine or 10 chapters since the March 19 announcement.

Wingate and others, however, said officials in the parent organization should have conferred with all individual chapters before making a decision for everyone. Central FOLMC employees are supposed to assist branches, Wingate and other chapter leaders said.

“In corporate America, you have a company that has a bunch of branches,” Wingate said. “If a branch cannot hack it, you close that branch. You don’t close the whole system.”

Diane Fuchs is vice president of Friends of the Library’s Rockville Memorial Chapter. She’s been involved with that chapter for more than a decade.

Fuchs is concerned about multiple aspects of the proposed One FOLMC model, including the central office’s oversight of local money.

The community appreciates the volunteers and work that the local chapter does for the Rockville branch, making it a central social gathering place, she said

Fuchs said the recent change exacerbated communication lapses between the local chapters and the central FOLMC parent organization.

“Communication is a two-way street,” Fuchs said. “And we’ve had communication problems with the parent chapter of the FOLMC for years.”

Outside of the money, there are other implications, Fuchs and others said.

Salley Shannon, president of the Olney Friends of the Library chapter, said in an interview that the community has enjoyed the guest speakers her chapter has invited.

One speaker brought reptiles for children to see. Another brought a dog for children to read books to, which helps kids who are shy or struggle in social settings.

Shannon is worried about whether those events can continue under the new model. She said the Olney chapter is seeking a lawyer for guidance on what the chapters can do.

“Like a lot of chapters, we would like, frankly, to drive them to the table to see if we can negotiate with them to see whether [chapter] membership can still be part of the picture,” Shannon said.

According to a general timeline, the chapters lost the parent FOLMC’s chapter insurance and 501(c)(3) status with the IRS as of March 31. They have until April 30 to respond to the parent FOLMC chapter on whether they’ve decided to formally dissolve their chapter or continue under the new model.

On June 30, all chapters must comply with the One FOLMC model.

Saussy said five FOLMC chapters were at risk of losing their 501(c)(3) status or had already dissolved: Aspen Hill, Davis (Bethesda), Little Falls (Bethesda), Long Branch, Silver Spring, and Twinbrook.

She and Brooks said that there were concerns about how chapters’ compliances would affect the long-term viability of FOLMC and its affiliates.

Karin Currie, the vice president and founder of the Potomac Friends of the Library chapter, said the March 19 announcement caught every chapter by surprise. It stripped autonomy from the local chapters on how to run programming and operations.

“A local chapter knows what the community is looking for in its library,” Currie said.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com