Montgomery County warns of toxic algae at Rock Creek Regional Park

Plus: County adoption center cuts fees by 50% throughout August; Maryland Tax-Free Week begins

There are signs that toxic algae is contaminating at least one Montgomery County lake, and officials are warning visitors to use caution around the water.

Montgomery Parks said in a news release Saturday there are obvious signs of a blue-green algae that produces microcystin on the surface of Lake Needwood. Microcystin is a toxic substance that can cause liver damage to pets and people if ingested in high concentrations. [WTOP]

County adoption center cuts fees by 50% throughout August

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center is officially back open and celebrating its annual Clear the Shelters event.

Throughout August, pet fees will be cut by at least 50%. [Montgomery Community Media]

Maryland Tax-Free Week begins

Maryland shoppers can shop tax free on clothing, school supplies and footwear this week.

Through Aug. 15, clothing and footwear items priced at $100 or less will be exempt from state sales tax. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high around 92 and a low around 74

In case you missed it…

Man pleads guilty to 2015 killing of transgender woman in Gaithersburg

Maryland will take over Purple Line project if agreement with consortium isn’t reached

Teachers union wants to go back to bargaining

