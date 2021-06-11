Montgomery County to resume parking ticket late fees

Montgomery County will resume late fees for unpaid parking tickets on Aug. 1 after postponing fees in March 2020.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation said in a news release that late fees associated with parking tickets given between Jan. 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, will be waived if the ticket is paid by Aug. 1. [WTOP]

Eleven displaced after Rockville fire

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a shed fire on Thursday evening that displaced 11 residents.

Officials said a wood-framed shed fire on Gainsboro Road extended to the lot’s single-family home, as well as to a shed, fence and house next door. [WDVM]

Study says hundreds in Maryland die prematurely from vehicle emissions

An academic study released Tuesday finds that ozone and fine particulate matter from vehicle emissions in 2016 led to an estimated 7,100 premature deaths in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast — including 664 in Maryland.

The study was published in Environmental Research Letters. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Rain, with a high around 68 and a low around 63

