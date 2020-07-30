Montgomery County to expand Ride On bus service
Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation will expand Ride On bus service starting Sunday to support businesses that continue to reopen and residents who are resuming activity previously reduced by the COVID-19 health crisis.
All Ride On-branded bus routes and Ride On Extra routes will be in service, with an overall increase of nearly 40 percent on weekdays from current service levels. The on-demand Flex service remains suspended. [Montgomery County]
Churchill High student researching mosquito habitats
Rahil Verma, a rising junior at Winston Churchill High School, is part of the nationally renowned Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science internship program sponsored by the NASA Texas Space Grant Consortium.
Over the last few weeks, he has been researching mosquito habitats in Montgomery County and found a surprising comparison between his local area and countries in Central and South America. [WDVM]
Good Counsel plans graduation ceremony, then cancels it
Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney had to cancel its plan for an outdoor graduation ceremony.
Montgomery County does not allow gatherings of more than 50 people. [NBC 4]
Fujifilm joins Novavax’s production list for COVID-19 vaccine
The Tokyo-based Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies joined other companies Monday in helping Gaithersburg’s Novavax produce and distribute the first batch of a potential COVID-19 vaccine to be used in clinical trials.
Novavax, a biotechnology company in Gaithersburg, was awarded $1.6 billion in funding from the federal government in early July to develop a coronavirus vaccine. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
A thunderstorm possible, with a high around 95 and a low around 72
