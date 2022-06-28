Montgomery County teen creates online program for STEM

At the beginning of the pandemic, a Montgomery County teenager wanted to help fellow students learn about science, technology, engineering and math. To do this, she created her own online program. [WTOP]

Gaithersburg retail center sells for $24.5 million

Milbrook Properties, a Manhasset, N.Y.-based investment group, is expanding into the Washington, D.C. market with its first retail acquisition in Montgomery County.

The company has acquired Gaitherstowne Plaza, a 70,639-square-foot shopping center located at 300 N Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg, for $24.5 million. [Commercial Observer]

What to know about fireworks in Montgomery County

In the lead-up to Independence Day, Montgomery County officials are reminding residents that all fireworks are illegal in the county. [WJLA]

