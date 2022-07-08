Montgomery County Ride On buses to collect fares again

Montgomery County’s Ride On bus system will soon go back to charging riders after suspending all fares during the coronavirus pandemic.

Riding the bus system will continue to be free of charge through July. Beginning Aug. 1, riders will have to pay $1 for a one-way trip and monthly passes will cost $22.50, the department of transportation said in a release on Thursday. [NBC4]

Red Line Metro trains single-tracking in Silver Spring this weekend

Red Line metro trains will be single-tracking Saturday and Sunday between Silver Spring and Forest Glen stations, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation announced Thursday. [MYMCMEDIA]

Strathmore hosts free outdoor summer concert series with Live from the Lawn

You’ve just had a hard day at the office. Why not listen to live music outdoors? Strathmore hosts its weekly series “Live from the Lawn” every Wednesday evening. “We started these probably 38 years ago,” Program Event Manager Beth Radovsky told WTOP. “They have grown exponentially with the campus changing. … We now have Symphony Park, so we’ve got great neighbors that come out. It’s really a great event for people to come out in the summer. … It’s the lawn in front of the mansion, facing north.” [WTOP]

Today’s weather: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m.

In case you missed it:

Consent final protective order filed in case involving wife’s abuse allegations against Montgomery County candidate for state delegate

Neighborhood angst grows as protests in front of Kavanaugh’s house continue

Here are the 2022 candidate endorsements for Congress