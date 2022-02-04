Montgomery County represented at Winter Olympics

Former Montgomery County resident Ashley Caldwell is on the U.S. team at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in freestyle skiing.

She also competed in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Olympics Games. [WBAL] [Team USA]

Ice skating duo Caroline Green of Rockville and Michael Parsons of Derwood are alternates in the free dance competition. [Fox 5].

Deputy killed in Florida murder-suicide was Walter Johnson High grad

Abigail Bieber, a 2009 Walter Johnson High School graduate and sheriff’s deputy in Hillsborough County, Fla., was killed in a murder-suicide last week, authorities said.

A detective who was in a relationship with Bieber killed her, then killed himself, according to police. [The MoCo Show] [ Fox 13]

Perez names former Baltimore City councilwoman as running mate

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez of Takoma Park has named former Baltimore City councilwoman Shannon Sneed as his choice for lieutenant governor in the crowded Democratic primary.

Perez is one of 10 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. [Washington Post]

Montgomery College nears groundbreaking, hires leader for Germantown tech hub

Montgomery College is ramping up efforts to transform its Germantown campus into a hub for life sciences and tech innovation.

It has a new executive on board and another project about to break ground. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather

Rain, with a high around 55 and a low around 23

