Montgomery County reaches ‘high’ level for COVID-19

Montgomery County is currently classifying the spread of COVID-19 as high due to increased hospitalization levels in the 7-day period that ended July 25 (12.7 per 100,000 residents), as well as the 404 new cases reported on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommends that residents wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, in addition to staying up to date with vaccines and boosters, and getting tested [NBC4].

Kushner-backed Cadre sells Rockville life sciences complex

New York real estate firm Cadre has sold Key West Crossings, a Rockville life sciences complex on Key West Avenue, for $148 million to MetLife Investment Management, after buying the property for $90 million two years ago, according to property records. Cadre’s investors include former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and his brother Joshua [Washington Business Journal].

Aspiring sportscasters learn from the pros at play-by-play camp

Montgomery Community Media is hosting the Washington, D.C. edition of The Play by Play Sports Broadcasting Camps, which hosts programs for children across the country aspiring to be sports broadcasters. Children ages 10 and up can learn from sportscasters and professional athletes [Montgomery Community Media].

Today’s weather

High of 86 degrees with likely thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

In case you missed it…

