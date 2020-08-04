Montgomery County prepares for potential flooding
As Montgomery county prepares for possible flooding, heavy rain and more ahead of Isaias, businesses along Bethesda Row are making changes.
“I’ve already brought the umbrellas down in the back, so those won’t be flying away,” Fish Taco Manager Jeff Corsi said.
The county is suspending temporary shared streets and “streeteries.” [WJLA]
One-third of nonprofits might not survive pandemic, recession
The twin crises of pandemic and recession are straining the region’s philanthropies and could force as many as a third of nonprofits to close or merge before the economy recovers, according to top executives in the sector.
One nonprofit at risk of closing is Vikara Village in Rockville, which offers yoga and art programs for victims of trauma. It has shut down most of its activities since losing a contract with a hospital and a planned project with a middle school. [Washington Post]
Chef José Andrés wins Basque Culinary World Prize 2020
Chef José Andrés of Bethesda is the winner of the Basque Culinary World Prize 2020 for his World Central Kitchen project. He was chosen for providing a global and collaborative response from gastronomy to the most pressing challenge of our time: the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrés posted on Twitter that he will split the prize of 100,000 Euros among the 10 finalists. [Food and Beverage Magazine]
