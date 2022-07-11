Montgomery County polls offer insight on county executive race

Three new public opinion polls offer very contradictory glimpses into the race for Montgomery’s county executive.

Incumbent Marc Elrich is the only large-county executive in Maryland to face a tough primary this cycle. He is being challenged by a wealthy businessman, David Blair, County Council Member Hans Riemer, and Gaithersburg resident Peter James in the July 19 contest. [Maryland Matters]

Man injured in Silver Spring shooting

Montgomery County police said a man was in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in Silver Spring. Police said it happened just after 5 p.m. on Outlet Drive near Briggs Chaney Road. [WTOP]

Bethesda company wants to help doctors fight off private equity takeovers

As physician practices increasingly consolidate or sell to private equity to stay in business, a group of local doctors is stepping in with an alternative. MedVanta, a new Bethesda management services organization, wants to handle the administrative and back-end duties for orthopedic and musculoskeletal practices so they can stay independent and focus on the medicine, said Dr. Louis Levitt, its chief medical officer. [Washington Business Journals]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 85

In case you missed it:

Sunday morning fire at Bethesda Catholic church was second one set at local churches, authorities say

Blair pumps another $1.85 million in personal funds into county executive bid

As primary approaches, Hucker has most campaign money to spend, Glass hits public financing limit