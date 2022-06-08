Montgomery County police suspends civilian police chief

Montgomery County police have suspended its first-ever civilian police chief, according to sources, although the reasons remain unclear. Carmen Facciolo was appointed to the position by County Executive Marc Elrich in June 2021. On Monday, Chief Marcus Jones issued a department-wide email stating Facciolo had been stripped of his powers indefinitely [WJLA].

One in custody after Rockville resident reports man with a gun in yard

One person is in custody after a homeowner called Rockville police around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to report they saw someone with a gun in their backyard. Rockville officers canvassed the area of Rose Hill Falls community and the area of Great Falls Road, eventually taking one person into custody. The area was put under a shelter-in-place until midnight [WJLA].

Wootton alum nominated for Tony Award

Myles Frost, a 2017 graduate of Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, has been nominated for a Tony Award as best actor in the musical MJ, which is about the life of Michael Jackson. Frost plays Jackson in the play [Montgomery Community Media].

Today’s weather

Warm with temperatures reaching 85 degrees. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

In case you missed it…