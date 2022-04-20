Montgomery County police chief explains plan to bring officers back into schools

New changes in Montgomery County’s police in schools program could be announced this week, according to a Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson. 7News sat down with Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones to find out more about the proposed plan known as the CEO 2.0 program.

“We are now going to have officers who are going to be more visible,” Jones said. [WJLA]

Grammy nominee to celebrate Record Store Day in Silver Spring store

Zev Feldman grew up in Montgomery County. “I literally was shopping at Joe’s Record Paradise, its original location at [Aspen Hill shopping center] Plaza del Mercado, from when I was 4 or 5 years old,” he says, eyes bright with enthusiasm. “Kemp Mill Music in Gaithersburg Square, another place I used to shop. Peaches in Rockville, near White Flint. Olsson’s. Waxie Maxie’s at Lakeforest Mall. Tower and Nobody Beats the Wiz in Rockville. Record stores have always been the center of my universe.”

Joe’s — the last survivor of that group, today located in the basement of downtown Silver Spring’s SunTrust building — remains a special place for Feldman, 48, who divides his time between Los Angeles and Rockville, where his parents still live. Now a Grammy-nominated record executive, producer and curator of archival jazz recordings, Feldman will spend this year’s Record Store Day (April 23) at the store. [Washington Post]

Remembering one of the fathers of the Montgomery County Agricultural Reserve

One of the most unique features of Montgomery County is its vast agricultural reserve. It’s widely considered one of the most significant land preservation efforts that a local government has ever undertaken. Through the years, the agricultural reserve has also become a political symbol, a state of mind, and, occasionally, a flashpoint — a living embodiment of Montgomery’s commitment to environmentalism and good government.

One of the fathers of the ag reserve, former Montgomery County Councilmember R. Scott Fosler (D), died on March 10 after a 14-month battle with melanoma that took a rapid turn for the worse in the final days of his life. He was 76. [Maryland Matters]

