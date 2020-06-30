Montgomery County playgrounds, park facilities reopen with restrictions
Plus: Major road projects will ‘significantly impact’ traffic; Driver seriously injured after pipe crashes through windshield on I-270
Montgomery County families are able to take a trip to their neighborhood playground after the county lifted restrictions Monday.
All of the county’s 276 owned-and-operated playgrounds are set to reopen in the next week or two. The county’s park system says it will take time to take down fencing and reopen hundreds of play spaces. [WDVM]
Major road projects will ‘significantly impact’ traffic
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has two road projects planned that will have “significant impacts” on Montgomery County traffic, according to a press release.
The repairs will take place on the inner loop of the I-495 Northwest Branch Bridge between New Hampshire Avenue and University Boulevard and on a four mile stretch of U.S. 29 in Silver Spring. [Montgomery Community Media]
Driver seriously injured after pipe crashes through windshield on I-270
A driver went to the hospital after a pipe went through a car’s windshield Monday afternoon on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County.
It occurred around 3:20 p.m. on southbound I-270 between Middlebrook Road and Montgomery Village Avenue. [WTOP]
Fireworks illegal in Montgomery County; could be jail time, $1K fine
Montgomery County has made the purchasing and use of fireworks illegal.
“Generally speaking, possession of fireworks would be six months in jail or a $1,000 fine,” said Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. [WJLA]
Today’s weather
Partly cloudy, with a high around 89 and a low around 69
