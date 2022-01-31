Montgomery County planners reject Takoma Park development

The Montgomery County Planning Board has rejected a developer’s proposal for a new two-story building next to a popular Takoma Park food co-op, concluding an eight-year development debate.

The pitch to build office space above stores and restaurants on a 1.2-acre city-owned parking lot drew criticism from some residents who said it would be out of character for the Takoma Junction business district. [Washington Post]

Wounded vet receives keys to adapted home

Sgt. Emmanuel “Manny” Melendez-Diaz, an Army veteran severely wounded in Iraq, received keys to a specialized home in Poolesville erected especially for him, thanks to Homes for Our Troops.

Melendez-Diaz, 40, had been serving in the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division on a road clearance patrol in December 2004 when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device. [Montgomery Community Media]

#TodayForTommy honors Raskin’s late son with kindness

Local organizations, businesses and volunteers celebrated the birthday of U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin’s late son, Tommy, on Sunday by passing on kindness.

The Raskin family started the campaign using the hashtag #TodayForTommy. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 37 and a low around 23

