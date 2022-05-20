2022 | News

Montgomery County officials plan meeting to tackle rise in teen violence

Plus: MCPS launches student wellness survey

By Bethesda Beat Staff
Montgomery County officials say they will hold meetings next week to tackle the issue of violent crime — including murder — involving teens. “We need to throw everything at the wall on this one,” said County Council Member Craig Rice during an online news briefing with County Executive Marc Elrich. [WTOP]

MCPS launches student wellness survey
Montgomery County Public Schools sent out a community message Thursday announcing that all students kindergarten through 11th grade will be taking an age-appropriate survey between May 26 and June 17 to gather feedback on their well-being. Parents who do not want their children to take the survey can opt-out by May 25. [MOCO SHOW]

