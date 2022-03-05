Montgomery County native providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Joel Wasserman, 30, in front of the Lviv Opera and Ballet Theater. The Montgomery County native has lived in Ukraine since March 2018. Submitted Photo

When Joel Wasserman moved to Ukraine roughly four years ago, he was excited to use his English teaching skills and knowledge of Russian and Ukrainian to help others in the eastern European country.

Back then, much of the United States was not likely focused on Ukraine. But now, with Russia invading the democratic nation last month, many Americans — and people around the world — are closely watching the eastern European country.

Wasserman, 30, has been in Lviv in western Ukraine, near the Polish border, for about five weeks, acting as an interpreter and helping Ukrainans who have fled other cities and are trying to leave the country. He’s done numerous interviews on national news.

He is originally from Derwood and graduated from Richard Montgomery High School’s International Baccalaureate program in 2010. He studied in Moscow in 2012 and realized he wanted to learn more about that region of the world.

Then in 2014, Russia invaded Crimea and Donbas in the eastern and southern parts of the country. And Wasserman said he didn’t want to live in Russia long-term.

He eventually moved back to the United States, and acquired a Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) certificate in 2017 from Montgomery College.

He moved to Ukraine in March 2018.

Wasserman believes that many people — including westerners — underestimated the will of Ukrainians to fight back after Russia invaded.

“People in this country were not ambivalent towards being a country,” Wasserman said. “They knew they were Ukrainians. They often didn’t agree on which direction they wanted their country to go, but they knew they were Ukrainians.”

He said it is important to remember that there was a significant volunteer effort by Ukrainains to fight Russia during the conflict in Donbas in 2014.

In Lviv, which he described the mood as “defiant, confident, resilient [and] under control,” but also likely “quite nervous underneath all of that.”

The conflict in western Ukraine is not taking shape like in the northern, eastern and southern parts of the country, he said.

“We have air raid sirens every so often, but I think people are mostly ignoring them now, because … there have been no air strikes or no missile strikes,” Wasserman said. “People are ready for this fight to continue.”

He anticipates that things might stay calm for a bit. But that will change as poorer people attempt to flee from Lviv and other areas.

“Life is going to change in this city because the people who got out initially tended to be the kind of people who had cars, or knew people who had cars, who had a place waiting for them, or could get a place waiting for them,” Wasserman said. “The next rounds, the next waves are going to be the people who did not have those things.”

Looking back on his time growing up in Montgomery County, Wasserman said he considers it an asset for the humanitarian work he’s doing. He wasn’t completely immersed in immigrant communities in Montgomery County, but he remembers going to a variety of ethnic restaurants, ranging from Mexican and Salvadoran and Central American and others.

“We’re all just people, and we’re all just … trying to have pretty similar objectives in life,” Wasserman said of that diversity. “And that’s something that I hope that the people of Montgomery County will remember in having their doors open to Ukrainians who want to come to the United States.”

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com