Montgomery County man recovers his own stolen car from D.C.

A Darnestown man recovered his own stolen vehicle after it was taken from his home driveway in the early morning hours on Thursday.

He said he used a car app to track his wife’s 2019 Volvo to Southeast D.C. [WTOP]

Brown, Smith among potential candidates to succeed Frosh

U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown, the state’s former lieutenant governor, is part of a list of possible successors to Attorney General Brian Frosh, who is not seeking re-election. (Brown announced Monday that he will run for attorney general.)

Another potential top contender is state Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Silver Spring), the chair of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. [Maryland Matters]

Clark Building in Bethesda preparing to lose anchor tenant

The prominent Clark Building in downtown Bethesda could soon lose its namesake tenant.

Clark Construction’s headquarters space in the building is being marketed for lease by the building’s owner, Stonebridge, and the landlord Friday announced a $24M renovation and rebranding effort for the building. [Bisnow]

Today’s weather

Showers, with a high around 79 and a low around 57

