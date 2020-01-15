 Montgomery County man pleads guilty to threatening Hispanics in Florida
Plus: Elrich to deliver State of the County address; Police investigating armed robbery of Derwood store

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:
morning notes

A Clarksburg man pleaded guilty Tuesday to posting threats on Facebook that he planned to kill Hispanics in Florida and elsewhere.

Evidence shows the man made several threatening Facebook posts, including plans to kill a Florida resident and to “kill all Hispanics” in Miami and other places. [WTOP]

Elrich to deliver State of the County address

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will deliver his 2020 State of the County Address at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Silver Spring Civic Building.

The State of the County Address will be Elrich’s first and the first delivered by a Montgomery County executive since 2013. [MCM]

Police investigating armed robbery of Derwood store

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who they say robbed a beer and wine store in Derwood at gunpoint. [WDVM]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees.

In case you missed it …

New pizza restaurant sets Jan. 29 opening

Rockville council holds private meeting to discuss open meetings violation

Community’s MCPS wish list includes data security measures, better toilet paper

