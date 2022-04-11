Montgomery County looks to reap economic benefits from upcoming PGA events

The PGA Tour’s upcoming 2022 Wells Fargo Championship will generate about $28 million of economic output for Montgomery County, according to a new report.

The Wells Fargo tournament is scheduled to take place May 5-8 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. [Washington Business Journal]

Einstein grad Arnold Ebiketie ready for NFL draft

Arnold Ebiketie, who was born in Cameroon, moved to Montgomery County when he was 13 years old. After one year at Richard Montgomery High School, Ebiketie began attending Albert Einstein High School.

Ebiketie has been a consensus projection as a late first- or early second-round pick in this year’s NFL draft. [WDVM]

Overriding Hogan, lawmakers expand abortion access, create paid leave

Maryland enacted the most sweeping change to its abortion laws in three decades on Saturday, as Democratic state lawmakers overrode Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto.

The new law puts Maryland at the vanguard of abortion rights nationwide, expanding access and requiring most insurance policies to cover the entire cost of the procedure. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 68 and a low around 54

