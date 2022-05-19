Montgomery County looks into getting rid of black police uniform

Montgomery County looks into a change in uniform for its police

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the Maryland county is considering a new look for its police officers. In the past, Montgomery County police officers wore khaki uniforms. Currently, they wear black. “There’s a pretty broad consensus that the uniforms are intimidating,” Elrich said Wednesday. [WTOP]

More U.S. Postal Service mailboxes broken into in the county

Mailboxes in Montgomery County are getting broken into in several neighborhoods and police say the problem is getting worse. Across Montgomery County, FOX 5 found several mailboxes that have been broken in to recently, including one that was tampered with right outside a post office. [FOX5]

Two swimmers rescued from Potomac River, clung to rocks for protection from current

Crews rescued two swimmers from a heavy current in the Potomac River Wednesday. The swimmers were part of a group of young people and entered water near Lambert Beach at Great Falls Park in Montgomery County. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Cloudy, then becoming sunny, with a high near 84

In case you missed it:

Coronavirus booster vaccines for younger kids could be available by weekend or next week, county health officials say

Pedestrian, 84, dies after being struck in Bethesda earlier this month, police say

Willie T’s Seafood Shack to open in June in Silver Spring