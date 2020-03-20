Montgomery County golf courses were busy
Digital library cards available; Faith community adjusting to new reality
Montgomery County golf courses were busy
While most businesses are shut down or severely cutting back, local golf courses are bustling.
Montgomery County Revenue Authority, which owns and operates the nine Montgomery County Golf courses, experienced booming business on Thursday, with temperatures reached the 70s. Even bigger business is expected on Friday, when temperatures could hit the 80 degree mark. [Montgomery Community Media]
Digital library cards available
Libraries are closed, but people are still reading and learning.
Montgomery County Public Libraries is making it easier for the community to have access to its digital and streaming content. People can sign up immediately for a digital library card that doesn’t have a 30-day expiration date. [Montgomery Community Media]
Faith community adjusting to new reality
The local faith-based community is still accommodating followers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Due to recent CDC guidelines, many places of worship, including churches, synagogues, and mosques, have resorted to virtual online services.
The Islamic Community Center of Potomac is one of many faith-based congregations that will be following social distancing recommendations. They have asked followers to pray at home and stay at home. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Cloudy skies, with a possible thunderstorm. The high will be around 80 and the low around 45.
