Montgomery County firefighter crew reunites dog with owner

A crew with Montgomery County’s Station 26 helped reunite a pup on the loose with its very grateful owner Sunday.

According to the firefighters, the dog was running loose on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270. [WJLA]

Gubernatorial candidate has raised $1 million, according to his campaign

Maryland gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. education secretary John B. King Jr. has raised $1 million since launching his bid less than two months ago, according to his campaign.

King is one of six Democrats in the crowded race to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is term-limited. [Washington Post]

95-year-old Poolesville Marine Corps veteran honored

The American Legion Post 247 and Poolesville community members gathered to honor the service of a 95-year-old Marine Corps veteran.

Gunnery Sgt. Richard “Sarge” Remp enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17 during World War II and would go on to serve in the Korean War and Vietnam War before leaving service in 1967. [WDVM]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, then sunny, with a high around 88 and a low around 64

