Bethesda Beat Staff Report
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue rolls out ‘cold’ response

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service announced it would begin “cold” responses to certain kinds of calls.

The alternative means that emergency vehicles might not display lights or turn on sirens when responding to certain non-life-threatening calls. Other drivers would not be required to pull to the right when the vehicles passed.

MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer said that certain patients with non-critical emergencies could also be taken to urgent care facilities instead of hospitals. It’s part of an effort to keep people with less serious injuries or illnesses out of the emergency room, where care is often more expensive. [WDVM]

GoFundMe ranks Rockville as second most generous city

GoFundMe, an online fundraising site, ranked Rockville as the second most generous city in the country, second to Marietta, Georgia.

The site ranked cities with over 50,000 residents according to the number of donations per capita. [The Tide]

Holiday task force officers arrest fewer drivers than last year

The Montgomery County Police Alcohol Holiday Task Force arrested 288 people for driving under the influence this year, compared to 323 last year. The numbers do not include DUI arrests by non-task-force officers.

The task force extends for eight weeks over the holidays and ended on Jan. 5. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a high temperature of 40 degrees.

