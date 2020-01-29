Montgomery County delegate wants to expand MARC service to Virginia
Plus: Waldstreicher’s right-to-die bill on shaky footing; Police investigating residential burglary in Takoma Park
State Del. Jared Solomon (D-Chevy Chase) will introduce a bill to expand MARC rail service to Virginia.
The legislation would require the Maryland Department of Transportation to negotiate with Virginia and Washington, D.C., with the goal of expanding MARC service past Union Station and into Northern Virginia.
Solomon aims to expand the rail line in the next few years. [Washington Post]
Waldstreicher’s right-to-die bill on shaky footing
The Maryland General Assembly is unlikely to vote on a right-to-die bill sponsored by state Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Kensington).
The bill, submitted to the legislature for the second year in a row, would let patients with incurable health conditions seek life-ending doses of medication.
Senate President Bill Ferguson said the legislation was unlikely to advance because it appeared to lack the support needed for passage. [Maryland Matters]
Police investigating residential burglary in Takoma Park
Police in Takoma Park are investigating a burglary that happened Monday night.
Officers said they responded to a report around 8 p.m. in the 7500 block of Carroll Avenue. Residents reported that their basement window was broken and objects were stolen from the home. [WDVM]
Today’s weather
Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 44 degrees.
