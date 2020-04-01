Montgomery County courts have emergency hearings
Plus: Bullis School students, teacher make medical equipment; State schools superintendent to stay another year
Courts in Montgomery County are among those in the D.C. region still holding emergency hearings during the coronavirus outbreak.
Judge Christopher Fogleman is just one of a few dozen people still physically going to work at the Circuit Court in Rockville.
“It’s really important that we have court open for domestic violence cases,” Fogleman said. [WTOP]
Bullis School students, teacher making medical equipment
Bullis School in Potomac is putting its 3D printers to good use during the coronavirus pandemic.
Two students and one teacher have been addressing the shortage of personal protective equipment by 3D printing masks and medical face shield bands. [Montgomery Community Media]
State schools superintendent will stay on another year
Maryland’s state schools superintendent agreed to extend her contract by one year during the coronavirus outbreak after previously saying she would leave her post June 30.
In a news release issued Tuesday, the Maryland Board of Education said Karen Salmon agreed to a new contract through June 30, 2021. [Baltimore Sun]
Today’s weather
Cloudy, with a high around 56 and a low around 37
