.Montgomery County courts have emergency hearings

  .2020
Plus: Bullis School students, teacher make medical equipment; State schools superintendent to stay another year

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
Courts in Montgomery County are among those in the D.C. region still holding emergency hearings during the coronavirus outbreak.

Judge Christopher Fogleman is just one of a few dozen people still physically going to work at the Circuit Court in Rockville.

“It’s really important that we have court open for domestic violence cases,” Fogleman said. [WTOP]

Bullis School students, teacher making medical equipment

Bullis School in Potomac is putting its 3D printers to good use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two students and one teacher have been addressing the shortage of personal protective equipment by 3D printing masks and medical face shield bands. [Montgomery Community Media]

State schools superintendent will stay on another year

Maryland’s state schools superintendent agreed to extend her contract by one year during the coronavirus outbreak after previously saying she would leave her post June 30.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Maryland Board of Education said Karen Salmon agreed to a new contract through June 30, 2021. [Baltimore Sun]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with a high around 56 and a low around 37

In case you missed it…

Two men accused of throwing counterfeit money from car while police chased them

Silver Spring gymnastics business owner says having to lay off all employees was ‘devastating’

Workplace harassment bill would change standard of proof

 

