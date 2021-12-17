Montgomery College names Jermaine Williams as next president

Jermaine Williams has been selected to be Montgomery College's next president. Photo courtesy of Montgomery College

Jermaine Williams, the president of Nassau Community College on Long Island, N.Y., has been selected to be the next president of Montgomery College. The college announced Williams’ appointment Friday afternoon.

Williams has led Nassau Community College since 2019 and previously worked at Northeastern Illinois University, the Community College of Philadelphia and Temple University in Philadelphia, according to his LinkedIn profile. Williams has a doctorate in educational administration from Temple University and holds certificates from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education, according to a biography from Montgomery College.

Williams’ bio states that he has several years of experience “creating, managing, and enhancing systemic and systematic institutional and state-wide programs and initiatives that have yielded positive student outcomes” and that his career has focused on addressing inequities in education, particularly among minority and marginalized communities.

Williams will be paid $320,000 annually on a five-year contract, according to Montgomery College spokesman Marcus Rosano.

Williams permanently succeeds former Montgomery College President DeRionne Pollard, who was hired in April to be the president of Nevada State College in Henderson, Nev., near Las Vegas. She left the Montgomery College job in August after 11 years in the position.

Charlene Dukes, formerly the president of Prince George’s Community College, has led Montgomery College as interim president since Pollard’s departure this summer.

