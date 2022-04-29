Montgomery County chosen to help with NOAA heat-mapping campaign

Montgomery County is one of 14 communities nationwide chosen to participate in a program that tracks its hottest neighborhoods. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Wednesday that it has selected Montgomery County for its “Urban Heat Mapping Campaign” this summer. [WTOP]

20 county students earn National Merit Scholarships

20 Montgomery County students have earned corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships in the latest round of awards for the graduating class of 2022. Approximately 1,000 high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 136 corporations, company foundations, and other business organizations. [MYMCMEDIA]

Grape growers, entrepreneurs, and wine lovers, Montgomery County has a place for you

A winery, custom crush facility, and research vineyard – all on one sprawling area of agricultural preserve ground – is coming to Montgomery County. Dubbed “The Crossvines,” the facility will also offer a place to dine and host special events.

County officials and the project’s lead developer broke ground on the site Thursday, located on the same property as the Poolesville Golf Course. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 65

