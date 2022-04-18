Missile strike injures 4 at Andrés’ World Central Kitchen in Ukraine

Amid heavy shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, four employees were injured at José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen.

World Central Kitchen CEO Nate Mook on Sunday provided an update on Twitter, saying the workers were “in good spirits” as they underwent treatment at a hospital. Andrés, a celebrity chef and Bethesda resident, tweeted that “everyone is ready and willing to start cooking in another location.” [The Week]

‘Better Call Saul’ returns with Northwood alum Jonathan Banks

“Better Call Saul” begins its sixth and final season Monday night on AMC, and its returning cast includes Northwood High School alumnus Jonathan Banks in the role of Mike Ehrmantraut.

Ehrmantraut, a role that originated on “Breaking Bad,” is a former cop turned private investigator. Banks has been nominated for Emmys five times for that role — four times for “BCS” and once for “Breaking Bad.” [Moco Show]

Gaithersburg fire causes $1.5 million in damage

A fire Saturday evening at a Gaithersburg auto shop caused $1.5 million in damage, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

An employee closing up Diamond Auto Clinic heard a pop and saw the fire. No injuries were reported; about 85 firefighters responded. [Pete Piringer on Twitter]

Today’s weather

Rainy, with a high around 47 and low around 37

In case you missed it…

After filing deadline drama, here’s who’s running in Montgomery County political races

Hucker exits county executive race before deadline; running for County Council instead

Del. Al Carr makes last-minute switch to run for County Council District 4