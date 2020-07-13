Mike Tyson’s former Bethesda house goes on the market
Monica Turner was about to sign a contract on another house in 1995 when her fiancé called her. Mike Tyson had spotted an advertisement for a house in Bethesda in the Robb Report, a luxury lifestyle magazine.
Turner said it is time to move. The seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom is listed at just under $8.6 million. [Washington Post]
Police say man with knife, rope molested 6-year-old girl in Silver Spring
A homeless man — armed with a knife and rope — is accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl at random outside of an elementary school in Silver Spring.
The girl and an unnamed caregiver were at Oak View Elementary School on East Wayne Avenue on July 3. [WJLA]
Elevated lead levels found at four county playgrounds
Montgomery Parks temporarily closed four neighborhood playgrounds due to elevated lead levels in the rubber material laid on the ground to reduce serious injuries if a child fell from the equipment.
The playgrounds are in Silver Spring, Fairland and Germantown. [Montgomery Community Media]
