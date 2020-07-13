 Mike Tyson’s former Bethesda house goes on the market
  • .2020
  • .Mike Tyson’s former Bethesda house goes on the market

Mike Tyson’s former Bethesda house goes on the market

Plus: Police say man with knife, rope molested 6-year-old girl in Silver Spring; Elevated lead levels found at four county playgrounds

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Mike Tyson’s former Bethesda house goes on the market

Monica Turner was about to sign a contract on another house in 1995 when her fiancé called her. Mike Tyson had spotted an advertisement for a house in Bethesda in the Robb Report, a luxury lifestyle magazine.

Turner said it is time to move. The seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom is listed at just under $8.6 million. [Washington Post]

Police say man with knife, rope molested 6-year-old girl in Silver Spring

A homeless man — armed with a knife and rope — is accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl at random outside of an elementary school in Silver Spring.

The girl and an unnamed caregiver were at Oak View Elementary School on East Wayne Avenue on July 3. [WJLA]

Elevated lead levels found at four county playgrounds

Montgomery Parks temporarily closed four neighborhood playgrounds due to elevated lead levels in the rubber material laid on the ground to reduce serious injuries if a child fell from the equipment.

The playgrounds are in Silver Spring, Fairland and Germantown. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm.  The high will be around 89 and the low around 68.

In case you missed it…

The Grille at Flower Hill closes indefinitely after owner protests mask requirement

Woman charged with starving 15-month-old daughter to death

Not Your Average Joe’s closes in Silver Spring

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Police Car

Police Blotter: Ten vehicle thefts, four commercial burglaries in Silver Spring area

Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between June 21 and July 4

Montgomery County records lowest daily COVID-19 increase in a week

County has had 15,780 cases and 722 confirmed deaths

Business Notes: Moorenko’s opening in Westfield Montgomery mall

Plus: Madison Reed opens second Montgomery County location

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending